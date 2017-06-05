Red Valentino Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

The connection between Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Red Valentino resort collection and the highly sporty main collection runway show he staged two weeks ago was obvious. He described Red as “A Midsummer Night’s Dream meets city ath-leisure,” with the athletic vibe intensified in Kelly green knits and bomber jackets paired back to delicate dotted tulle pants, track shorts and ruffled windbreaker blouses. The look was a more distilled, accessible version of what was presented in the main collection. Piccioli integrated the the hyper feminine for which the label is known and the sporty stuff, layering tulle dresses over two-piece bathing suits, but kept them separate, too.

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Oscar de la Renta Resort 2018: Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim worked to keep the Oscar de la Renta loyalists happy while pitching to a new audience.

Narciso Rodriguez Resort 2018: Modernist couture references sculpted Rodriguez’s purist vision for resort.

3.1 Phillip Lim Resort 2018: A vacation to Bali and Jackie Nickerson’s book “Farm” brought a revived global vibe to the lineup.

Tory Burch Resort 2018: Friends and style icons Jackie O and Princess Elizabeth of Toro were Burch’s main muses.

Coach 1941 Resort 2018: Resort hits stores around holiday season, and Stuart Vevers’ collection was ready to party.