Reem Acra Resort 2018

There was a new calm and cleanness to Reem Acra’s resort collection. It was still defined by elegant, feminine evening and special occasion dressing, but in the past few seasons, Acra has homed in on the day side of “evening,” specifically with an increased focus on separates, which was the resort lineup’s buzzword. “My stores are loving the idea,” said Acra, going through a rack of lace illusion tops and crepe pencil skirts with gently fluted hems. “They love the idea of having the client pick and choose and do their own thing.”

For sure, the versatility and casual elegance separates provide felt like a modernization of special event wear, but Acra’s silhouettes were pared down and more graphic with a focus on bright colorblocking and black bow details that added a dose of graphic chic to solid crepe styles, whether a white jumpsuit, a red dress with a square illusion neckline or a chiffon caftan that worked the minimalist side of poolside glamour. Still, Acra didn’t leave her bread and butter behind. There were plenty of lace dresses and gowns with illusion tulle necklines, as well as the range of black gowns with crystal embellishments à la Audrey Hepburn in “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” that debuted during her bridal show.

