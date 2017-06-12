Robert Rodriguez Resort 2018

Galleries

Known for designing easy and effortless ready-to-wear, Robert Rodriguez injected a “California Dreamin’” vibe to his latest collection. The theme was straightforward and Rodriguez successfully created updated and modern essentials — the button down, silky athletic pants and printed day dresses — that could easily be seen in the sunny, Cali setting. A red-and-white striped top and pant duo with lace cutoff details made for a great updated pajama set while a cropped white button down fit his cool-girl aesthetic. Rodriguez continually, and successfully, manages to design for the woman to look sexy yet covered. Highlights from resort included a double-breasted bomber and camel trenchcoat, with pleats on the back. Striped, one-shoulder jersey tops and metallic stirrup pants also made for easy, trendy layering options.

