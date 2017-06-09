Rodebjer Resort 2018

Galleries

Designer Carin Rodebjer moved back to Sweden and wanted to break out of that country’s aesthetic tone of chic minimalism. “The world has been a little overwhelming this last year, and we decided to go back to what we loved about fashion, and that for me is about having fun and playing with identity,” she said. Cue Cher, whom Rodebjer admires for her daring yet playful persona.

She offered up a lot of layers to transition from party to street, strict to mildly wild. Sequined and silver metallic dresses were the most evident homage to Cher’s flamboyant style. One came with a built-in shawl while another unbuttoned at the collar for a bohemian vibe. Colorful nightlife prints on blouses added some energy and urban sparkle, while a slouchy velvet dress with high turtleneck and little black dress with cutout shoulders were equally appropriate for holiday dressing. She balanced traditional men’s wear suiting with athletic references to liven up soft tailoring. Burgundy seamless leggings, for example, were paired under boxy blazers for a play on proportions and appropriate cocktail attire. She succeeded best in mixing the adventurous and modest with a grungy sheer black skirt that could be paired with an elegant blouse, and a red-and-black striped sequined dress worn over a simple sweatshirt.

