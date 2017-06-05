Rosetta Getty Resort 2018

Rosetta Getty likes to draw inspiration from art and design, this season mining the work of abstract Expressionist painter Helen Frankenthaler for a vibrant color story and architect Richard Meier to inform shape and structure. She took it one step further by seeking out one of Meier’s commissioned households in the Hamptons to stage her look book shoot, balancing the clean angles of his design with the artisanal quality found in her clothes.

The most admirable quality in Getty’s clothing is the thoughtful construction behind deceptively simple-looking silhouettes. Take, for instance, an elegant emerald twisted-back gown that appears easy enough from the front but folds in the back for a loose drape, or a backless vest coat with panels that run only down the front. Pieces like these lend themselves to layering, a quality Getty notes appeals to women looking for multiple-wear opportunity.

Other interpretive options included reversible asymmetric tops and skirts that took on a color palette of marigold, blue and blush from Frankenthaler’s work — also featuring different fabrications and opposing textures on the reverse. These could truly transition day to night as one side was matte while the other featured shine.

There was an artisanal spirit that pulsated through the lineup, seen especially on a hand-knit crochet pullover reminiscent of lace with elongated sleeves, or a similar taupe crochet vest dress that unbuttons down the sides. Perhaps the piece that encapsulated the spirit of resort along with Getty’s inspiration best was a remarkably soft knit dress made of cotton string and chenille yarn that pulled together all the colors in the collection.

