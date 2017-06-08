Rosie Assoulin Resort 2018

Galleries

There was a lot of visual impact at Rosie Assoulin’s resort presentation. Namely, the clothes: a circus of design elements — in the best possible way — of colorful, upbeat and relaxed day and evening fare. Second, the location: a maze of an outdoor artist’s studio-slash-home with towering glass walls and an open concept where models roamed from one room to the next.

The designer’s enthusiasm when speaking about her collection is infectious, and made more poignant considering how much design she puts into a generally watered-down season. “Resort for me is just so relaxing and nice,” Assoulin said ahead of the presentation. Though she didn’t say if she was working with a direct inspiration, Assoulin was feeling sentimental.

“Bodega” floral prints culled from wrapping paper at different bodegas around the city were flocked and hand-painted onto overalls, a billowing dress with dramatic train and a parka aptly dubbed the “Sarah Jessica Parka.” For Assoulin, going to a bodega is reminiscent of sacred time with family and friends, taking the care and consideration to run around and getting prepared.

She sourced baby alpaca from Peru for a fringy top and soft, weighty sweater. Other visual standouts included a cheerful mixed-plaid dress, thoughtful origami folds on a flirty white pleated dress, a red netted overlay made of tiny African gourds and a sexy rainbow prism pleated gown. There were a lot of different elements that contributed to an attitude of easy, laid-back refinement.

Even cool organic jewelry made by a stained-glass artist who pressed tiny flowers into earrings and necklaces elicited an emotional response. Asked if the flowers would last, the designer gave a life mantra: “Nothing is forever, right? We can’t give in to ‘what’s the point?’ We have to make it, feel it, love it, get excited and enjoy it.”