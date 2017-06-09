Rubin Singer Resort 2018

Rubin Singer approached resort both pragmatically and sequentially, with a focus on holiday dressing referencing Sixties Neo-noir. Delivery windows to stores are quite vast, after all – from October until spring – so everything has got to be either trans-seasonal or touch on varying weather conditions to remain relevant to customers. His designs lean on structural, manipulated occasionwear, so transitional for him meant varying skirt lengths, softer evening blouses, elegant little capelets, and an air of softness with ruffle-adorned sleeves and soft colors drawn from spring flowers. Standouts included a black and gold embroidery grouping that spoke to a retro ladylike sophistication, an architecturally draped metallic shimmery gown, and new plays on proportion like the dramatic structured sleeves on a coat and the big box pleating on the back of a coatdress. The majority of the collection could be worn by women of any age, but the sexy curve-hugging crocodile, broadtail, or beaded corsets were definitely aimed at a younger clientele looking to spice up their holiday outfits.