Sachin & Babi Resort 2018

There are a lot of exciting new developments in the Sachin & Babi world. An expansion of colorful evening tassel earrings, an exclusive collaboration with Saks called Ahluwalia by Sachin & Babi, and a growing e-commerce business with online exclusives that are direct responses to what customers have been asking for.

Launching in two months with fall, the Saks exclusive fills a white space in the eveningwear category for a particular price point. It contains slightly elevated gowns focused on higher-quality fabrications and allows husband-and-wife Sachin and Babi Ahluwalia to unfurl their feathers a bit more with playful treatments and embroidery.

Their resort collection took on the idea of harmony within discord, pitting seemingly opposing ideas against one another. “There’s a lot happening in our lives right,” Sachin said at a showroom appointment. “There’s an upheaval in our economy and politics and as designers we get influenced.”

The duo played with a varied group of prints — balancing graphic, enlarged polka dots on brushed cotton gowns against thick stripes, metallic floral jacquard and a mixed media collage pattern inspired by artist Cathy Cone’s exhibition at the Beekman Hotel. The designers were inspired by Cone’s disruption of black-and-white photographs with colorful paint and imposed a few of their coats and dresses with a pattern of jacquard, machine embroidery and metallic sequins. They challenged traditional evening attire by pairing gowns with elevated knitwear — like a ribbed top with sheer sleeves — or an asymmetric black sequin top over a bright fuchsia strapless silk faille gown. The ideas never felt conflicting; rather, a playful mix of patterns and youthfully nontraditional evening separates.

