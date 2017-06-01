Sally LaPointe Resort 2018

For Sally LaPointe, this resort collection is about strength and staying true to yourself. “For inspiration I looked specifically into Native American war paints; the colors black, white, yellow and green. Black is strength, white is peace, yellow is intellect and green is endurance,” she explained.

As a result, LaPointe worked this color palette into bold monochromatic pieces — where the standout was a yellow long-sleeve leather dress with drawstring panels on the waist. Elsewhere, she threw in prints and embroideries also inspired by many of the symbols used in war paint: a silk printed jumpsuit, for example, had an effortless vibe; while the same print in an embroidered version in a top was definitely one of the statement pieces. “It’s really what our costumer comes to us for — emotional pieces, statement pieces,” she said. This was also obvious in the outerwear — starting with a silver bomber jacket with detachable fur collar as well as a paneled shaved mink, leather and fox version.

But resort calls for lightweight, effortless dressing as LaPointe is well aware. She made sure to cover that side of the spectrum via elegant jersey metallic wide-leg pants paired with delicate pointelle tops, French dot tops that could go from day to evening and beautiful specialty knits.