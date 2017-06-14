Samuji Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Jenni Väänänen presented a collection heavily rooted in art, with an emphasis on placement prints, for Samuji’s smaller resort season. Inspiration stemmed directly from two female artists: Finnish sculptor Laila Pullinen and French-American painter and sculptor Niki de Saint Phalle. “Both of them have this drive and energy that’s inspiring,” Väänänen mused. “The overall color came mainly from the work of Pullinen with her different metals and stones.” The result, a more muted palette and use of differing textures. For instance, a light gray Griet coat with a warped effect from using a mix of Italian virgin wool and mohair fabrics. More colorful pieces and prints were inspired by de Saint Phalle’s work. This could be seen through strategically placed prints on a few of the key pieces. Although the ready-to-wear selection was minimal, in accessories there were two great basket bags that seemed to have been inspired by the sculptors.

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Reem Acra Resort 2018: Reem Acra’s resort collection was all about clean evening separates and bold color blocking.

Nicole Miller Resort 2018: The classic Nicole Miller girl exudes an edgy vibe, and for this resort collection, this was no exception.

Erdem Resort 2018: The designer drew inspiration from the surrealist paintings of Sylvia Fein to the abstract collages of the German Dada artist Hannah Höch.

RtA Resort 2018: Eighties’ and Nineties’ influences were mixed and matched in this glamorous resort collection infused with a rock’n’roll appeal.

Tadashi Shoji Resort 2018: The designer channeled Jane Birkin for a collection of flirty separates and a bohemian spirit.

Erika Cavallini Resort 2018: Sartorial elements were introduced in this resort collection celebrating an effortless elegance.