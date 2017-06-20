Galleries

“From the beginning we had this idea of this atmosphere for the collection, which was to be really upbeat and festive,” head designer Sophia Berman said on a call. Her team looked to Barcelona and Casa Batlló, a fantastically decorated home designed by Antoni Gaudí — injecting a Spanish flare into heavily embellished holiday pieces.

The exterior mosaics of the home inspired kitschy embroidery while the curved structure and interiors influenced a thread of asymmetric construction. “Generally, as a brand we’re about more symmetry and the strength of that, so this was a new direction for us,” Berman continued. Curvature appeared as invisible stitching on sexy black or white gowns, and more interpretatively as rounded hemlines on cropped flares, offbeat shirting and leather belts. Streamers on a fiery minidress and sequined fringe on the back of a metallic jumpsuit spoke to the energetic spirit of the Barcelona streets. Where at times the fringing elements bordered on costume, a woven black-and-white striped jacket with extended streamers down the sleeves was a playful add-on to tailoring.

Even with the feminine frills, some of the best pieces erred on simplicity, like cotton shirting, a tailored white blazer and a strapless pleated gown that balanced motion and drama. Newly developed shoes with raffia fringe and bulbous resin earrings rounded out the theme.

