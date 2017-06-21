Sea Resort 2018

Galleries

Rather than having a key point of inspiration or theme behind a collection, Sea designers Monica Paolini and Sean Monahan’s starting point always revolves around the fabrics. For their newest season, Paolini explained, “We wanted to make sure we focused on what you really want to wear during this time,” on top of the fact that it is the longest season their merchandise is held in stores before going on sale.

The vast resort collection offered plenty of slick denim offerings as well as an abundance of ruffles, on sleeves, dresses and on signature jumpsuits. Other highlights included corsetry details and a bright blue gingham print, as per a great strapless top with front tie over a white button down and a sporty, pleated sweatshirt. Overall, the newly polished aesthetic and enlarged color palette was a standout for the brand.

Fausto Puglisi Resort 2018: New, deconstructed silhouettes were introduced in the designer’s resort collection, which spanned from feminine chic to tomboy.

Jill Stuart Resort 2018: Jill Stuart touched back to her roots with a fresh, fun and easy resort collection.

Nomia Resort 2018: Yara Flinn’s resort lineup focused on slight contrasts of the masculine and feminine in soft-yet-manipulated fabrics.

Creatures of Comfort Resort 2018: Jade Lai brought Twenties beach pajamas into the 21st century, with some looks having a few steps above ath-leisure and a nice tomboy balance.

Sportmax Resort 2018: Sportmax looked to its archives for its collection combining sartorial and sporty references.

Roksanda Resort 2018: A big fan of art, Roksanda Ilincic took cues from Seventies tapestries and embedded handcrafted elements into garments for resort.