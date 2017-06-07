See by Chloé Resort 2018

While the Chloé main collection woman was in the Palm Springs desert, her little sister at See by Chloé was having an earthier arid moment in North Africa. Gauzy bohemian dresses and pants came in Moroccan shades of golden yellow and terracotta, as well as midnight. Fabrics were light, dry and casual — cotton poplins, mélange ribbed knits, cheese cloth, striped blanket jacquard — and looks were layered. At See by Chloé there’s always a city tomboy contrast to the flirty boho girl. A cropped leather bomber was worn with ultrawide cropped jeans with a swirly frayed hem. There were utility denim overalls worn over a chunky knit and an oversize bleached denim shirt.

