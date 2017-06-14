Shaina Mote Resort 2018

Shaina Mote launched her namesake label in 2012 with a tight edit of black-and-white pieces and an unwavering focus on versatile pattern-making with a timeless quality. Her laundry list of design principles was pretty straightforward: long-lasting items made in good materials, smart and versatile construction and a neutral palette. It’s an ethos that seems more relevant than ever with consumers looking to stretch a purchase beyond one season. And it’s resonated — specialty stores like Totokaelo, Mohawk General Store, Need Supply and now Moda Operandi have opted in.

The designer’s latest collection was her first foray into resort — a direct result of her booming swimwear category, which she launched last year. “It hasn’t felt like a natural progression for the line until now,” Mote said. “Resort acts as a proper place to develop the swimwear offering. It feels like a really easy and natural, effortless aesthetic and goes hand in hand with ready-to-wear.” New this season was the introduction of color, albeit a dark stone gray, and a twisted single-shoulder black one-piece that took draping elements from the clothing, along with the minimalist aesthetic her customers expect.

As for the clothing itself, Mote envisioned her girl vacationing in the French Riviera or Mexico, with an undercurrent of effortless ease. Breezy white dresses were cut with tissue-weight fabrics like silk cotton voile and gauzy textures, and various wrapped, pleating and knotting elements to maintain visual interest. Shirting was a standout category for its ease and versatility: puffy sleeved blouses had hidden buttons and drawstrings to adjust sleeve length; tunic-inspired shirting with twisted fronts were casual and loose; a knotted hand-draped dress could easily transition day to night. It all made for a sense of longevity in both design and her customer’s wardrobe.

