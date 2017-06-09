Silvia Tcherassi Resort 2018

Galleries

Colombian designer Silvia Tcherassi is quite established already — she has 15 stores throughout South America, Spain and Miami. In Cartagena, Colombia, she and her husband own two hotels in the historic district, both of which Tcherassi designed. “I have been doing this for over 20 years, but I did it the opposite way. Most designers start by having a presence in stores whereas I started doing everything vertically. The retail stores, home collections, restaurants, hotels — it’s all a family business. Now, we are completely focused on the wholesale market and on our e-commerce, finding the right stores for the collection,” she said.

Tcherassi’s designs pioneered that Latin flair, which seems to be very desirable now but with a particular sense of ease and elegance — think feminine shirts done in luxurious cottons with voluminous sleeve details, floral silk robes lined in contrasting prints, deconstructed trenches, easy silk maxi dresses in polka dot prints and playful bralettes to layer with. “I was very inspired by nature, earth, I love textures and workmanship — mixing patterns. Shirts are my passion — they have always been my trademark,” she said.

Also noteworthy were the fabulous birdcage-inspired bags made by local Colombian artisans, with whom Tcherassi collaborates regularly.

