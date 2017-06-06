Simon Miller Resort 2018

Galleries

For their first resort collection, Simon Miller creative directors Chelsea Hansford and Daniel Corrigan got into a relaxed state of mind. They drew from the works of Slim Aarons and David Hockney for a vibrant palette and Seventies spirit that balanced their brand of organic, sophisticated ease with generous proportions equally appropriate for a poolside lounge or tropical getaway.

Titled “Splash,” the collection was awash with color — peacock, mango and lime green among the most lively — that kept the overall tone upbeat and inviting. One couldn’t help but get drawn in by an energetic yellow ribbed dress worn over matching trousers, or a striped knit tunic-and-pant set in red and copper.

The designers approached the season pragmatically, focusing on categories that resonate with customers. Japanese denim, for one, was cut into skirts, shorts and jackets with soft indigo hues — and they introduced an elongated boot-cut jean with side slits. Poly ribbed knits were employed for slinky dresses, loose pants, turtlenecks and tanks. The pair also introduced leather via classic moto jackets, cropped jackets, simple zip-ups and even leather pants. Fun pops of striped lining and O-ring hardware embellishments gave these personality.

Perhaps the most playful aspect of the lineup was accessories, where the designers went color crazy, outfitting their signature bonsai bag with kaleidoscopic acetate handles and introducing a new lunch-bag silhouette in papery soft calf and goat leather.

