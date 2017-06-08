Galleries

Collection

London-based brand Solace has its eye firmly set in New York. Codesigners Laura Taylor and Ryan Holliday-Stevens presented their resort collection at a space in Chelsea, and are planning for their first official New York show in September. “New York is the right place for our brand — it really fits our aesthetic. London is very cool but it could be a bit more dressed-down; with our e-commerce we ship so much to New York and L.A. — even more than to our domestic market [in London],” explained Holliday-Stevens. Fashion-wise, the brand has that urban sophistication New Yorkers favor: leather tops and knee-length skirts, graphic bodycon intarsia knits paired with cool pleather pants, interesting shirting options that could be layered with the knits (which they highly encourage), mock-neck tunics, elevated denim and no-fuss eveningwear the downtown gals surely embrace.

“It just feels natural here. We actually see people wearing our pieces all the time,” he said.

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Public School Resort 2018: Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne reimagined the perfect items from their childhoods growing up in New York in the Nineties.

Marc Jacobs Resort 2018: Marc Jacobs put together a festive, pretty, mildly nostalgic collection embellished to capture beauty in motion for resort.

Chloé Resort 2018: The French fashion house’s interim season between Clare Waight Keller and Natacha Ramsay-Levi’s tenure’s was full of bohemian greatest hits.

Alice + Olivia Resort 2018: Stacey Bendet twisted American sportswear and classics with feminine flair in a message of optimism for resort.

Monique Lhuillier Resort 2018: Monique Lhuillier expanded her offerings for resort, introducing knits and a wider array of separates to the collection.