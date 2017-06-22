St. John Resort 2018

St. John is staying true to its knitwear heritage for resort, but as Greg Myler says, they’ve “taken the seriousness out.” Inspired by Cy Twombly’s 1986 work “Scent of Madness,” Myler’s collection incorporates a palette of blush, coral, hibiscus and raspberry tones punctuated by taupe and silver hues.

The brand is overall “less suit-y,” says Myler, who did include an update on the iconic jacket, which now comes in a featherweight fabric. There’s an intentional move to integrate cashmere more often, as well as tactile and luxury fabrics like velvet and shearling. A key piece for resort was a long, cashmere blanket coat which was paired with stretch suede leggings. Velvet appeared in the form of a floral jumpsuit, as well as gray velvet trousers, which were paired with a cashmere hoodie and a vest to emphasize the theme of comfort.

Evening offerings included tea dresses, a coral update on the high-low trend and a black, lingerie-inspired gown that comes with a cape for an added touch of drama. Swarovski crystals are incorporated throughout the collection. After all, the St. John customer “loves a little bit of sparkle.”

See More From the Resort 2018 Collections:

Martha Medeiros Resort 2018: Martha Medeiro’s handmade Brazilian lace collection drew from the arid landscapes of the designer’s native region of Sertão.

Elie Tahari Resort 2018: Elie Tahari designed his heavily embellished resort collection with the mind-set of traveling and escapism.

Sass & Bide Resort 2018: Sophia Berman’s resort collection referenced Casa Batllo, a fantastically decorated home by Antoni Gaudí, to inject a Spanish flare into resort.

Naeem Khan Resort 2018: Naeem Khan’s resort collection was an ode to New York’s Botanical Garden and Miami’s beachside.

Paule Ka Resort 2018: Alithia Spuri-Zampetti gave a bohemian twist to the resort collection with in-depth experimentation with textiles.