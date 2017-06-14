Tabula Rasa Resort 2018

Galleries

“Resort is a season where we really show the breadth of knitwear,” explained designer Emily Diamandis of her latest, innovative effort, which married flamenco style and Mughal opulence, the latter channeled via jacquards, embroideries and rich gold. The color palette also took in bright pinks, reds and shades of blue along with camel and other neutrals. Color blocking was prevalent, seen in Diamandis’ knit bikinis (meant for more posing than swimming), skirts, pants and even via fringe dresses.

There were great sweaters and cardigans, from a pink mock neck sweater with red fringe to a heavier, gold metallic jacket. Diamandis’ emphasis on texture and love of textiles influences her collections. This season she incorporated lacing details, crocheted separates and, naturally, tassels. Extras include everything from a hammock and travel blankets to practical but very unique cardigans and wide-leg pants.

