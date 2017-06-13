Tadashi Shoji Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Sexy, flirty and lots of skin. Those aren’t typical descriptors for a Tadashi Shoji collection, but a few that describe a boho-tinged resort lineup that winked to Jane Birkin. The collection skewed younger, with a Seventies mood. Light crochet knits were cut into flirty, skin-baring dresses in black, white and cobalt; blue and pink ethereal lace into dresses and jumpsuits, and airy chiffon into a pleated babydoll and pleated sheer pants that paired back to a crochet knit crop top. The few gowns were cut with lightweight fabrics and cutouts, punctuating this leisurely, easy and effortless collection.

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Sandy Liang Resort 2018: The overall tone was noticeably quieter, more relaxed, but retained that playful dose of subversion to keep things modern.

Brock Collection Resort 2018: Laura Vassar and Kristopher Brock brought fairytale romance into modern reality.

Pamella Roland Resort 2018: Pamella Roland’s starting point for her newest collection took place in her own backyard.

Redemption Resort 2018: The inspiration for the collection is “aristocratic grunge.”

Rodebjer Resort 2018: The designer offered up a lot of layers to transition from party to street, strict to mildly wild.

Sonia Rykiel Resort 2018: The Sonia Rykiel girl took a trip to California and returned to Paris refreshed.