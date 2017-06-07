Talbot Runhof Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Known for their texturally rich eveningwear, designers Johnny Talbot and Adrian Runhof took to resort to experiment heavily with denim.

“It was about a year ago we did a little group of denim in our collection. We did a beautiful denim evening gown, and no one paid the slightest bit of attention to this dress. After Dior debuted, we started getting calls. ‘Didn’t I see a denim gown in your collection?’ From there, the dress took off,” explained Johnny Talbot. Calling denim “the fabric of the moment,” the designers were ready to reintroduce it more heavily to their collection. Also adding that “We feel our customer in general is a little bit exasperated with the whole ‘typical evening looks…’ Life is anyway, getting sportier, more relaxed and less stuffy, so we incorporated a lot of denim and denim-y fabrics.” But these aren’t your average denim dresses. There was a wonderful lace dress with laser-cut denim that had slightly frayed edges as well as a tulle gown, printed to look like denim, with transparent sleeves. Even their tweeds had woven strips of denim.

Outside of denim there was an abundance of other textured cocktail attire, from a velvet jumpsuit to sequin embroidered cotton shirting.

