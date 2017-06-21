Theia Resort 2018

Galleries

As a young boy, Don O’Neill was always inspired by the lights sparkling on the ocean at his family home in Ireland. For the past eight years at Theia, he has been designing dresses that sparkle as such, this season as an ode to New York lights. “One night I’m on my way home in a cab. It was a rainy night and I was looking at the way the lights of traffic were sparkling….It reminded me a bit of the urban sparkle,” O’Neill recounted. From this idea, he created a fun “city lights” black-and-white print on a modern off-the-shoulder, high-low gown. O’Neill also reinterpreted this print into embellishments à la paillette “grapes” and 3-D embroidered flowers. “It’s still the whole idea of doing sparkle, but this is a very different way of doing it,” he spoke of the 3-D embellished gowns. With a range of dresses from black and white to hot red and pink and a nice selection in softer blues and pinks, O’Neill offered a modern selection to make his customer shine.

There were Art Deco-inspired dresses that oozed city glam, like a hand-embroidered black gown with pearls. O’Neill just celebrated his impressive 30 years — his pearl anniversary — in fashion, so to celebrate he incorporated the gem as details.



