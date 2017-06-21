Theory Resort 2018

Galleries

Rooted in elevated staples, Theory’s been notable for its take on seasonless, transitional layering to build up a lifestyle wardrobe. The idea is purity in design — great construction in its simplest form, sparse use of color, and a newfound take on sharp tailoring to highlight the female body. Creative director Lisa Kulson approached resort pragmatically, offering capsules that speak to all the varying weather conditions the sales period spans — cold weather, holiday and a precursor to spring — and continuing that vein of timeless elegance.

Statement outerwear was the push for winter with great tonal patchwork shearling bombers that played on texture, leather outerwear with shearling accents, and faux mongolian fur jackets in black or white. An athletic thread ran through ski-inspired chunky knits, technical leggings and graphic track pants and tops suitable for après-ski.

Tonal use of springlike marigold, pink and red on silk blouses and lightweight pants highlighted the brand’s effort to expand past neutrals and into softer, fluid silhouettes. A Nineties influence ran through the cropped sweaters and ribbed knits styled back to low-slung trousers with a bit of flare. It spoke to the origins of Theory with the sexy pant and essential shirt combo.

Where the collection really shined was with holiday offerings. Velvet was cut into trousers that styled back to ruched satin tops, or a blazer emphasizing the shoulder and waist. A sleek coat dress with sharp shoulders was great for the office or cocktails. And dresses, like a body-loving off-shoulder cut with contrasting fabrics, showed a quality of gentle confidence and effortless allure.

