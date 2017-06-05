Tome Resort 2018

Galleries

Fine artist Taryn Simon inspired designers Ramon Martin and Ryan Lobo’s resort collection. “We’ve always been a fan of her, she is somebody very poetic and potent at the same time,” Martin said. Her still-life photographs of flowers and bouquets gave way to the color palette and femininity in the collection. A floral print, in teals and blues and pinks felt vibrant yet subdued; perhaps the cuts also helped it feel muted, as it was done in oversize, fluid wide-leg pants and generously cut jumpsuits. “We love resort, for us it is a lot about putting fabrics and textures together,” he explained. A cotton blend seersucker shirt, for example, worked perfectly over the floral pants. “The seersucker provides that contrast of a men’s beachy Baja stripe.”

Elsewhere, flirtatious silhouettes gave way to mid-length dresses with ruffled off the shoulder sleeves and open back shirts with peplums. Another favorite was an archival Baja stripe silk midi dress. “We love bringing back pieces we have done in the past — the blue-and-white Baja stripe was a print we did for fall 2016 runway; it’s such an organic process for us. One of the girls here wore it to work and we went for it — we like the longevity of what we do,” Martin said.

