Tory Burch Resort 2018

As much as Tory Burch is the main muse and inspiration for her brand, she likes to share the referential love with other impressive women. For resort, she homed in on the friendship between two accomplished style icons from very different backgrounds: Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Princess Elizabeth of Toro. While the former probably needs no introduction, for those less familiar with the latter, she was a Ugandan princess who became the first female Uganda lawyer, one of the first three African women to be admitted to Cambridge University and the first to be admitted to the English Bar Association, the first African woman to have been given a spread in Vogue, the first woman to have served as Uganda’s minister of foreign affairs and the first to be its ambassador to the U.S..

“She’s stunning,” said Burch during a preview of the collection. Jackie and Elizabeth’s friendship began in the Sixties, so Burch drew on the signature silhouettes of the era as well as each woman’s personal style, mingling the classically American with the exotic. Not coincidentally, that mix is quintessentially on brand. There were soft space-dyed knits and A-line leather skirts with hardware details; fully embroidered maxi caftans; a Sixties-ish white wool coat with black floral embroidery, and a tomato red sweater and long skirt accessorized with a cool belt bag. The ingredients might have been familiar for Burch, but the treatments felt new, crisp and clean. As Burch put it, “It’s actually quite refreshing for me.”