Trina Turk Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

“We tried something new this year,” explained Trina Turk of her resort 2018 collection, “we split the collection into two mini capsules.” Turk’s reasoning behind the decision was simple: addressing her customers’ needs. “There’s multiple things going on at that time of year and we wanted to address the different needs of our customer. There’s an earlier mini capsule that is dressier, more party-oriented. You could wear it to a holiday party or New Year’s Eve…[for the second] it was more “wear now” and you could wear it into spring.”

For holiday offerings, Trina and Mr. Turk offered color-matching separates. For women’s: a standout monochromatic hot-pink off-the-shoulder top with matching trouser; and for men’s: a vibrant reworked ribbon-printed suit. Both were perfect for the couple who don’t mind going unnoticed at a party. A black crepe dress made for the perfect transitional piece between the two capsules.

The second mini capsule revolves around an exotic blooms print, which is specifically placed on separates, like a cotton poplin blouse and gray sweatshirt dress with ruffle details. The offerings were “a bit more casual, and maybe a little bit more cozy.”

See more from the 2018 Resort Collections:

Zac Zac Posen Resort 2018: The Zac Zac Posen collection evoked the glamour of the Twenties and Thirties. The Zac Zac Posen collection evoked the glamour of the Twenties and Thirties.

Christian Siriano Resort 2018: The takeaway was a balance of the hard-soft, volume, textural play and clean lines.

resort , Gabriela Hearst focused on materials while playing with color in a refined way. Gabriela Hearst Resort 2018: For, Gabriela Hearst focused on materials while playing with color in a refined way.

resort . Cushnie et Ochs Resort 2018: Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs were inspired by the idea of a celestial goddess for