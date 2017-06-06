Ulla Johnson Resort 2018

At her resort presentation Ulla Johnson referred to the opening of her store as being a very influential milestone. “Opening the store brought us a lot of soul searching in terms of our DNA and who we are,” she explained. “Resort is the most important season for our retailers because it has the longest floor time. We did a really robust one this season, we opened our store so with that in mind it’s been about expanding all these new categories while pushing the things that we are known for.”

So what’s new? Johnson introduced fleece into the collection, but these are not your regular sweats. Here, a mid-length dress features corsetting details as well as a jacket version. Also new were delicate macramé pieces which Johnson referred to as future heirlooms but done in new ways — for example, a one-shoulder top featured a puffed voluminous sleeve. A group of white Victorian lace pieces or Indonesian batik pieces could also fall in that category, particularly her batik quilted jacket. Meanwhile, Johnson is exploring further things that have resonated with her customer — light suiting, patchwork prints, novelty denim, superlight swiss dot dresses and her colorful embroideries. “We are always looking to bring a sense of escape with clothes that are optimistic, especially now,” she concluded.

