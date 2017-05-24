Veda Resort 2018

Several practical ideas guided Lyndsey Butler’s resort collection. First, as in her fall collection, she decided to bring Veda back to its leather jacket roots, so leather pieces — bikers, bombers, shearlings — formed the core of the lineup. Secondly, “we realized resort is a winter collection for us,” said Butler, who fleshed out the leather and shearling with chunky alpaca knits and some mannish tailoring. Lastly, she considers every new collection a reaction to the previous season. Fall was a “back to basics” statement, so Butler wanted resort to be “fun.” Almost all the knits — body-skimming dresses and pants — had Lurex sparkle. The leather jackets weren’t classics, but came in fun colors, such as burgundy and lilac, done in a metallic foil treatment or tie-dyed. A shiny black shearling had purple fur. The color and shine gave a glam rock vibe to the collection’s night-out downtown attitude.