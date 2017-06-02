Veronica Beard Resort 2018

The Veronica Beard formula of contemporary trends glossed with uptown polish and flirty femininity is fueling a retail growth spurt for the brand. During a preview of their resort lineup, Veronica Swanson Beard and Veronica Miele Beard reported that their two stores — the original store on Madison Avenue and the recently opened SoHo shop — will grow to a network of five by January. They’re also launching denim and shoes for fall 2017.

What likely keeps the customer coming back to the brand is the combination of classic and sexy packaged in an accessible way. Swanson Beard described the resort lineup as “a very sexy equestrian moment” partially inspired by the Wellington Winter Equestrian Festival. “This is the tomboy side of her at the barn,” she said, noting a red V-neck cashmere sweater and jodhpurs, while a metallic leopard print ruffled and ruched dress was an “over-the-top feminine night out in Palm Beach thing.” The signature dickey jacket was updated in navy and red knit stripes. A pink tweed denim jacket and dress projected sweet girlishness, while army jackets with grosgrain ribbons and floral embroideries captured a boyish mood for the girly girl.