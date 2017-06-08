Victor Glemaud Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

It was easy to get on board with Victor Glemaud’s goals for his delightful resort lineup of unisex knitwear. He wanted to make it “joyful and charming,” he said. “In this climate we’re in, I want it to be fun.” Mission accomplished with a trompe l’oeil white sweater/black slip tunic dress, a multicolored striped cashmere cardigan and a thick boxy knit top with a dash of Agnes Martin-inspired pastel pink graphics. To show some skin, there were short flirty skirts, crop tops and pieces with decorative slashes. Glemaud also introduced a range of sweatshirts and T-shirts in a Joan Miró-inspired splatter print. “I want it to be seasonless and price accessible,” he said. Because that’s more fun for everyone.

See More From the 2018 Resort Collections:

Mara Hoffman Resort 2018: “The goal was small but impactful,” explained Mara Hoffman of her newest, one delivery, refined resort 2018 collection.

Trina Turk Resort 2018: “We tried something new this year,” explained the designer of her resort line, “we split the collection into two mini capsules.”

Prabal Gurung Resort 2018: The works of London-based Moroccan photographer Hassan Hajjaj informed Prabal Gurung’s resort collection.

Agnona Resort 2018: Late Nineties minimalistic references and sportswear influences were combined with the brand’s signature luxurious fabrics and sophisticated details into an effortless, chic collection.

Lilly Pulitzer Resort 2018: Lilly Pulitzer is known for having resortwear 365 days a year, so for resort 2018, the collection was based around living in that Palm Beach paradise.