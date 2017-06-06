Victoria Beckham Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Since she started her brand, Victoria Beckham’s collection has always been an extension of her ideal wardrobe. That said, she is particularly fond of pre-collections because “it’s really about what I desire and what I want to wear,” she said during a preview of resort. Presumably she meant that without having to ramp things up for runway drama, she can focus on purely reality-based clothes. In that sense, the collection was stocked with beautiful everyday gear for a woman with a taste for refined, modernist femininity.

The pieces felt cool and easy but also quite special. For example, a tailored tan coat had delicate chain details draped across the front on one side. A similar detail dangled from the hem of a navy dress. A wool blazer had a soft, fluid back. Sharp black leather pants had red rear pockets and a matching waistband. Some of the plaid she featured on her fall runway carried over in warmer, brighter colors — green, pink, orange, blue — that were accented nicely on both ends of the spectrum with rich neutrals and neon shoes and bags. Beckham noted that she had slimmed her silhouette with nice body-skimming dresses, liquid tops and trousers that fell into a slight flair. The palette and weights — ranging from cashmere to crepe — were light enough to be layered. The clothes made “trans-seasonal,” that made up pre-collection buzzword, feel legitimate.

See more from the 2018 Resort Collections:

Zac Zac Posen Resort 2018: The Zac Zac Posen collection evoked the glamour of the Twenties and Thirties.

Christian Siriano Resort 2018: The takeaway was a balance of the hard-soft, volume, textural play and clean lines.

Gabriela Hearst Resort 2018: For resort, Gabriela Hearst focused on materials while playing with color in a refined way.

Cushnie et Ochs Resort 2018: Carly Cushnie and Michelle Ochs were inspired by the idea of a celestial goddess for resort.

Michael Kors Collection Resort 2018: Michael Kors showed a resort collection with looks suited to the all the islands he loves, from Bora Bora to Manhattan.