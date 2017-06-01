Warm Resort 2018

Galleries

Winnie Beattie and Tracy Feith’s vision for Warm is steeped in the principles of down time — sun, surf, skate, relax — ideas that jibe with the old school concept of resort. They wanted this collection to reflect traditional, big occasion travel, but instead of leaning into the beachy thing they’re known for, they cleaned up and made the clothes more formal. “I feel like there’s nothing particularly boho about this collection,” Beattie said.

Everything is relative. The lineup was still stocked with big mixed floral prints, loose fits, cotton voiles and airy silks, but Beattie and Feith kept the color scheme fresh and sporty — red, blue, white, yellow — and used fabrics with a little more weight and structure. A breezy printed chiffon blouse was worn with matching pants that felt like a pajama/track suit hybrid. Crisp cottons came in a crafty but spare wallpaper print and techno silks were cut in roomy tops, basketball shorts and dresses in a spiffy graphic print. Even more sporty were stylized sweats done in navy, white and red in a nod to the Tommy Hilfiger and Nautica frenzy of the Nineties that’s having a comeback with the cool skate/surf kids.