Yeohlee Resort 2018

Yeohlee Teng crafted her key tenets of efficient design and fabric diversity into a crisp, summery resort collection. Her fabric choices include white denim, black microfiber, gray cotton linen, a multicolored jacquard and a plethora of cotton stripes that were worked on silhouettes and styles that had a refreshing nautical effect. The look was a casual and layered compilation of T-shirts and tanks, sarong skirts, voluminous jackets and tunics. Two standout jackets included a white denim style cut from a zero waste pattern and a jacquard pod jacket over a slim skirt. Teng jazzed up simple, effortless shapes with clever pocket details, hiding a pocket cut to fit a cell phone on a jacket or turning the pockets of a black tunic dress inside out to create triangular streamers that could be tied together for a sarong look.

