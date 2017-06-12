Galleries

Architectural shapes mixed in with holiday romanticism and bits of seaside references pretty much sum up Yigal Azrouël’s resort formula. For starters, the designer introduced a liquid metallic burnout fabric that lent itself nicely for soft suiting and fluid maxidresses — a nice contrast to his more structured signature dresses and skirts, which Azrouël finished in scalloped edges. Elsewhere, he built upon the seaside theme more literally via a coral shape fil coupe and lace with studded details bodice which he showed in a pleated column gown and short dress version.

“The woman I am always inspired by is confident, she does not follow the trends, she prefers timeless yet unique fashion that suits her lifestyle,” he said in his collections notes. In the lineup, a blush crepe wrap pant paired with a red silk blouse and a pleated back blazer reflected just that.

