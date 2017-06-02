Zac Posen Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

“The collection for resort is a continuation of what we know our costumer needs and wants for her lifestyle, and always adding new elements, keeping it exciting,” expressed Zac Posen at his presentation. As a result, the lineup included a wider range of separates than usual — with a focus on white shirting. But these were not your basic button-ups. Posen translated his signature crafty details quite effortlessly into the shirts as well as into dress versions. A beautiful white tiered cotton top, for example, featured a delicate organza trim while on the more editorial side of the spectrum he gave a classic button up, swirly organza sleeves.

Evening-wise, generously cut floral maxidresses featured off-the-shoulder voluminous sleeves while structured, architectural gowns conveyed the old Hollywood glamour for which Posen is so well-known.

“There are moments and places when you can have a message in fashion and there are moments when it’s just about making beautiful clothes that are going to make a woman feel great,” said Posen. With this collection, he achieved both.