Zac Zac Posen Resort 2018

At Zac Zac Posen, the Twenties and Thirties served as inspiration points. The collection drew a lot of its graphic details from the Art Deco movement; translated into fabrics with graphic thread-work lace and fan patterns. Thread work showed most successfully in a black fan lace off-the-shoulder gown with tulle tiers and the fan pattern in the jacquard of a colorful strapless full-skirted hi-lo dress. Most long dresses were sleek and slinky with draped backs or floral embellishments; while others featured allover sparkles or rich jacquards that evoked the interior textiles of that time. Elsewhere, vintage lingerie was also referenced — as in a beautiful floral lilac camisole with black lace insert and matching skirt. For daytime, Posen went for soft tailoring with beaded details or floral embroidered striped dresses and tops.

See more from the 2018 Resort Collections:

Oscar de la Renta Resort 2018: Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim worked to keep the Oscar de la Renta loyalists happy while pitching to a new audience.

Narciso Rodriguez Resort 2018: Modernist couture references sculpted Rodriguez’s purist vision for resort.

3.1 Phillip Lim Resort 2018: A vacation to Bali and Jackie Nickerson’s book “Farm” brought a revived global vibe to the lineup.

Tory Burch Resort 2018: Friends and style icons Jackie O and Princess Elizabeth of Toro were Burch’s main muses.

Coach 1941 Resort 2018: Resort hits stores around holiday season, and Stuart Vevers’ collection was ready to party.