Nicky Zimmermann took a new approach to resort, as the designer explained backstage: “Usually when I do a ready-to-wear collection I start from a point of memory or something that is close to me personally but this time we decided to build ourselves a muse.” A fiery, lovelorn artist and Latin themes emerged; her imagined handwritten letters and paintings gave way to the prints — most memorably a black brushstroke seen in everything from flirtatious shorts to cropped voluminous-sleeve tops.

The Latin flair was recurrent throughout the collection. Tiered floral skirts were mixed and matched with ruffly tops and polka-dot dresses, while swimsuits featured frilly sleeves and bodices. But it was not all feminine and romantic — Zimmermann assertively balanced fragility with toughness via linen pinstripe suiting options with high-waisted pants. “We love texture and I love embroideries but it is about mixing that feminine element with something a little bit stronger in spirit,” she explained.

