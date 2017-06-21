Aalto Resort 2018

- Galleries
Tuomas Merikoski’s Aalto consumer is a digital native, and that was the inspiration behind his “After Nature” offering for resort, in which he wove between masculine workwear references and more feminine silhouettes and motifs, splicing Thirties-tinged glamor and street style with casual ease.
As such, dainty floral motifs adorned an asymmetric cream embroidered linen bolero jacket that transforms into a practical pouch, or were stitched onto a logo sweatshirt, turning it into a streetwise dress.
Asymmetric sweetheart necklines gave an offbeat-yet-romantic touch to A-line dresses, as in one worked in a blue check fabric with a contrasting yellow silk T-shirt top.
The femininity was subtler but definitely present on designs like a rounded cropped denim jacket, or on fixed pleat versions of the brand’s signature workwear pants, seen in a washed-out black or vivid sky blue. Pixelated stripes on knitwear and shirting seemed to make reference to the anarchy of the digital world, and wrap-around designs were another recurring theme, found on summer coats and a cute cropped cardigan with a sporty feel.
Peppered seemingly randomly throughout the collection, meanwhile, were a variety of fictional logos inspired by the web brutalism movement and the emotional overload of the branded world.