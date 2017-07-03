Akris Resort 2018

Galleries

Collection

Using cashmere, silk and modern synthetic fabrics, Akris designer Albert Kriemler based his resort collection on the idea that he could simplify life for Cannes Film Festival attendees.

A featherlight, three-layer coat made of soft gray cashmere was designed for all occasions. The travel-weary could wear it for a stroll on the beach or a dash from the airport to the red carpet. A silver metallic shell protects from the rain and can be folded into a small package to tuck into a handbag. Besides, why weigh down an elegant dress with too much sophistication?

“I love when outerwear or coat pieces give that casual attitude to a cocktail dress which is more modern,” Kriemler said.

A pale silver bomber jacket with a knit cashmere collar had an ultralight puff thanks to a new cotton blend.

In addition to silvery gray, the Swiss designer drew on bright red, pink, blue and white. Building on the label’s tradition of reversibility, one piece conveys two looks and an upturned cuff reveals a bright splash of color.

