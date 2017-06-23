Christian Wijnants Resort 2018

Christian Wijnants set out on an imaginary trip to “mythical, magical” Persia. The summery collection stood out for its refined prints centered around arabesques and florals, some based on hand-painted ceramics.

A plumped-up knitwear section included architectural, seamless tubular knits.

The designer in his easy silhouettes mixed jacquard wovens and knits, with among the highlights silk elements in a blurry, 3-D floral print and a pretty floral dress with gathering details and an asymmetric irregular hemline. “I like when a design looks almost like a sketch,” said Wijnants.

Lending a more casual, masculine tone were the checked shirts in wintry tones and minimalist denim pieces.

