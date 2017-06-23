  View Gallery — 14   Photos


Christian Wijnants set out on an imaginary trip to “mythical, magical” Persia. The summery collection stood out for its refined prints centered around arabesques and florals, some based on hand-painted ceramics.

A plumped-up knitwear section included architectural, seamless tubular knits.

The designer in his easy silhouettes mixed jacquard wovens and knits, with among the highlights silk elements in a blurry, 3-D floral print and a pretty floral dress with gathering details and an asymmetric irregular hemline. “I like when a design looks almost like a sketch,” said Wijnants.

Christian Wijnants Resort 2018

14 Photos 

Lending a more casual, masculine tone were the checked shirts in wintry tones and minimalist denim pieces.

See More From the Resort 2018 Collections:
Cynthia Rowley Resort 2018: Cynthia Rowley’s latest lineup is all about mastering the art of the long weekend getaway.
Claudia Li Resort 2018: The collection drew from the designer’s own dreams and the surrealist work of Joe Webb and Salvador Dalí.
Stella Jean Resort 2018: Country and tropical motifs were incorporated in this collection, focused on very feminine silhouettes.
Vivetta Resort 2018: Vivetta Ponti introduced edgier, more mature silhouettes for resort.
Martha Medeiros Resort 2018: Martha Medeiro’s handmade Brazilian lace collection drew from the arid landscapes of the designer’s native region of Sertão.
Sass & Bide Resort 2018: Sophia Berman’s resort collection referenced Casa Batllo, a fantastically decorated home by Antoni Gaudí, to inject a Spanish flare into resort.
load comments