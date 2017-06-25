Cyclas Resort 2018

Galleries

Buyer-turned-designer Keiko Onose’s understated, pared back wardrobe struck a chord again for resort, offering artfully crafted pieces with slightly more structured shapes than in the past in a muted color palette punctuated by pops of bright red and purple.

The smooth lines and artful cuts of the collection were contrasted with elements of what the designer described as “crispy movement,” as on the transparent silk organza pleated side panel of an otherwise straight, below-the-knee skirt, or a cute yellow cotton sweater with a fringed front and ribbed sleeves, that added a touch of fun.

Onose’s pants hugged the waist before hanging wide and slightly stiff, while dresses came in the form of a minimal crêpe shift or a more disciplined design with graphic tone-on-tone seam details.

Among the standouts were a collarless outsized khaki coat in a cotton silk blend that had a subtle sheen and clean lines with its lack of buttons, giant pockets and belted waist.

