Delpozo Resort 2018

Creative director Josep Font was inspired by nature for his collection for Delpozo — but not an organic palette of earth tones. Instead, he gravitated to the decidedly unnatural hues of three extraordinary lakes in Lanzarote, Australia and Turkey to settle on a vibrant palette of lime green, hot pink and chalky white.

And since he likes to make unexpected associations, Font linked the organic influences of his designs with the sweeping dance costumes of Belle Epoque performer Loïe Fuller, which translated into evening gowns that mixed delicate nude tulle with shots of fluorescent color.

Font set off the bold hues against neutral shades of navy, chocolate, ivory and pale pink. Neon green PVC sequins sprouted like algae down the front of a navy cable knit sweater, while a miniature pink version of the brand’s signature Bow bag popped against a nautical stripe jacket with bulbous knotted sleeves.

His surefooted approach to color dovetailed nicely with his signature plays on volume, which included sculptural bow details on everything from crisp white capri pants to a chic navy coat. The resulting lineup deftly navigated between youthful energy and refined elegance.

