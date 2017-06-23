Emanuel Ungaro Resort 2018

Galleries

For his first collection as creative director of Emanuel Ungaro, Marco Colagrossi channeled classic house codes with floral prints and flashes of signature fuchsia pink. The designer was inspired by a young Nastassja Kinski, the former face of the label’s Senso perfume.

“What I like about Emanuel Ungaro, who is the master of all this body of work, is the sense of quintessential hedonism,” he said, noting that Paris remains under threat from terrorist attacks. “We are all under pressure and we’re getting used to it. So fashion for me, it has to release the pressure and it doesn’t have to be taken so seriously.”

There was an Eighties vibe to items like a floral bustier dress with a puffball skirt, or a ruched minidress with an asymmetric train. But Colagrossi noted that where the original Ungaro dresses were stiff — “crunch, crunch” — his updated versions feel soft to the touch and are easy to throw into a suitcase.

Conscious of catering to women of different ages, he offered everything from sheer caftans or sweeping maxidresses for a beach vacation, to a sharp-shouldered black coat with fuchsia silk lining and split sleeves for an after-work cocktail.

Standouts included a cream and pink pajama stripe suit with a skinny jacket and extra wide pants that owed a clear debt to Colagrossi’s time at Giorgio Armani, where he proved he is more than capable of channeling another designer’s vision.

The latest in a revolving door of designers at Ungaro, he appears to be tackling the job with a pragmatic vision that could be key to putting the label back on the map.

