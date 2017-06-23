Guntas Men's Spring 2018

Zeynep Guntas took over a gritty Paris club for the presentation of her third collection, based on the biker style of American rapper Tyrone Walker, aka ASAP TyY, who was in attendance.

The line boasted a high-tech vibe, with metallic boxer shorts peeking out from reflective pants, made from a material typically used for windbreakers.

It was hard to see in the dark but the pieces seemed to bear intensive handiwork, ranging from the T-shirts in stenciled logos and patchwork leather pants with biker details on the kneecaps to the hand-painted red and black leathers. Prison-made accessories included a cool hand-beaded rope slung across a pair of sweatpants which added a tribal twist.

