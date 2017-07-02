Hermès Resort 2018

Galleries

Staying relevant while keeping the classic Hermès devotee happy is a delicate balancing act, but Nadège Vanhee-Cybulski had it covered in this broad collection. It was steeped in heritage codes that were given a fresh spin.

There were the updates on timeless classics like equestrian capes and luxury staples revisited in unique palette mixes. Consider one French-touch ensemble, pairing an Hermès-orange coat with an apricot shirt and navy pant. Foulard tops mixing motifs with stripes in Seventies hues added a sporty, retro-chic spin.

Even the silhouettes based on exotic skins looked effortless, like the purist croc minidresses with belt details at the front embellished with mini padlocks: One dyed a pretty nude shade would perfectly offset a tan, another in a deep glossy petrol blue was accessorized with white Hermès slides.

The vacation mood continued with a total look Klein-blue ensemble pairing a poplin cotton shirt and ruffled skirt with smocking accents, and a dress with a fitted racer-back top and flowing skirt in black and gray blanket stripes. The show climaxed with a run of foulard dresses combining minimalist cuts with retro prints. A hint of personality came via asymmetric ruffle details on the skirt.