Ingie Paris Resort 2018

Ingie Chalhoub took resort quite literally, offering up a languid collection inspired by the California lifestyle of the Seventies. Palazzo pants, jumpsuits and flowing dresses featured paisley or swirling vintage-style prints in a variety of pastel hues on white backgrounds, with floral adornments and hand-sewn braided details to knock home the hippie-chic message. Others were worked in plain candy-colored silk that flowed on the body, or in more structured jersey with a Neoprene texture.

These were contrasted with glittering fabrics that glammed things up. A graphic sequined guipure worked well on a long maxiskirt in off-white or a black shirt with translucent organza sleeves, while an ivory boyfriend blazer with sequin details had a relaxed charm. On a striped rough-hewn fabric, meanwhile, the contrast of metallic threads and pastels made for a refreshing look.

