John Galliano Resort 2018

“I think leopard print can go quite bourgeois or rock ‘n’ roll, and I definitely pushed for the latter direction,” said Bill Gaytten of the John Galliano collection’s signature print, based on a hybrid beast that was part leopard, part tiger. It added a wild note to asymmetric cocktail dresses. More unexpected spins included a fierce embroidered cat adorning an innocent-looking lemon silk pleated dress with a signature draped bow detail at the waist.

Other elements included denim embroidered with lotus flowers, studded dresses, an animal print trench, and a great checked jacket cut on the Galliano bias with a contrast animal print collar.

The designer also sprinkled in a range of signature pretty options, including Galliano dancing dresses with tulle overlays and vintage-looking embroidered slips.

