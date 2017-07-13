Lanvin Resort 2018

Galleries

In her final collection for Lanvin before her departure after just 16 months at the house, Bouchra Jarrar stuck to a mostly monochrome palette for outfits that alternated between trapeze dresses and her signature masculine-inspired suits.

Decorative touches included floral fabrics, lace trims and ruffled necklines. Jarrar added touches of color including the label’s signature blue, which was used on a powdery blouse with frills at the neck and wrists, unexpectedly paired with high-waisted pleated pants in a similar shade.

