Maison Michel Resort 2018

When creating Maison Michel’s pre-spring collection, Priscilla Royer had in mind the movie “Legally Blonde,” in which a sorority girl tries to win back her ex-boyfriend by attending Harvard Law School.

“She is a bimbo, and then she ends up first in her [class] — so there’s all this ambiguity I wanted to talk about,” Royer explained. In other words, the axiom “you can’t judge a book by its cover” is what this Chanel-owned milliner sets out to prove with a fine selection of well-conceived hats.

Various parts of the film are referenced. Winking to the character’s independent thinking, for instance, is the variety of pinks hats, some with a towel effect and others spangled with PVC flowers. Certain models sport glittery details or eyelets, and crystal pins with empowering messages can be added.

“It’s really about building your own personality,” Royer said.

Visors abounded, as did caps with small animal ears, like the Winnie bowler. There are also beanies, boater and panama hats, and fedoras. New silhouettes include the Virginie with a trilby brim.

