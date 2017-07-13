Martin Grant Resort 2018

Martin Grant has come up with a solution for keeping armpits dry during a heat wave: air-conditioned sleeves.

Puff sleeves, leg-of-mutton arms and dropped armholes were just some of the hot-weather hacks the designer deployed in his resort collection, which featured breezy drawstring-collared blouses and cool djellaba styles that worked equally well for the beach and the city.

“I like the fact of mixing these ethnic influences with something that’s very clean and structured,” he said.

Grant worked with patterns including irregular stripes, dots and a coral-inspired print, the latter appearing on a belted black-and-white tunic dress. French workwear fabrics inspired a selection of outfits in light blue cotton poplin, including a wide-leg jumpsuit and a peasant blouse with puffed-up sleeves.

Eveningwear skewed toward Eighties styles, with items like cocktail dresses in mismatched polka dot patterns with major sleeve action. Grant also worked that voluminous shoulder into an emerald-green silk top that delivered climate control with a theatrical flourish.

